Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna teases Mohit Sehgal with a fake accent while leaving him in splits; WATCH BTS Video

While Surbhi Chandna plays the role of Bani, Mohit Sehgal portrays the role of Jay Mathur in Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out their BTS video.

Speak of a show that has never failed to win the hearts of the audience, it is definitely Naagin 5. The supernatural drama has witnessed four successful seasons and is currently running the fifth one. It also has received the same amount of love from the viewers and is currently one of the most-loved shows on Indian television. Most often, the star cast indulges in some fun banters on the sets and share these fun-filled and happy moments on social media.

Recently, we stumbled upon a BTS video that is sure to leave many in splits. One can see Surbhi Chanda using a fake accent and trying to spell fabulous as ‘fab-u-lous.’ At the same time, she also teases her co-star Mohit Sehgal that leaves him in splits. From what appears after having looked at the background, it seems like the star cast is shooting for a wedding scene. Well, the audience will know better once they watch the upcoming episodes!

Check out the BTS video below:

Mohit looks dapper as he is dressed up in an embellished white sherwani. Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna looks stunning as usual as she decks up in a white outfit with ruffle shoulders and a matching dupatta. Apart from the duo, Naagin 5 also features Sharad Malhotra, Swarda Thigale, Utkarsh Gupta, and others in the lead roles. At the beginning of the fifth season, actors Mohit Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and made cameo appearances in it to carry the story forward later on.

