Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna trying to scare fans in Naagin avatar in a BTS video from sets is hilarious; Watch

Surbhi Chandna recently shared a BTS video from the Naagin 5 sets showing her excitement to finally turn into a Naagin for shoot, and it cannot be missed. Take a look.
20681 reads Mumbai
Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna trying to scare fans in Naagin avatar in a BTS video from sets is hilarious; WatchNaagin 5: Surbhi Chandna trying to scare fans in Naagin avatar in a BTS video from sets is hilarious; Watch
Surbhi Chandna is one of the most adored actresses in the Indian Television industry. While people love Surbhi's acting prowess and performance, it is her fun-loving nature that has struck the right chord with fans. The talented diva is finally a part of the popular Naagin franchise, and viewers can't keep calm to see her turn into a shape-shifting serpent in Naagin 5. Within a few episodes of Surbhi, Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) entering their characters in the supernatural drama, audiences are left thrilled with the trio.

While fans are eagerly waiting for Naagin 5 story to take a huge turn, and bring about unexpected twists, Surbhi has been sharing glimpses from her shoots, only to increase fans' curiosity further. Recently, the actress shared a BTS glimpse of her Naagin 5 shoot life with fans and revealed how things actually happen on the sets with a video. In the video, Surbhi is seen showing a quick glimpse of the Naagin 5 sets, and how they shoot for the supernatural drama. 

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna enjoys teasing her Naagin 5 co star Mohit Sehgal's for his 'food choices'; See BTS Videos

Later, she turns the camera towards her, revealing her look off-screen, and sharing how excited she is to turn into a Naagin. Surbhi is heard saying, 'When I turn to Naagin, excitement! Urrrgggh!' Well, Surbhi trying to scare fans with her ichchadhari Naagin avatar in this BTS video is simply too cute to miss, and her expressions are just adorable. 

Take a look at Surbhi's BTS video from the Naagin 5 sets here:

Meanwhile, Surbhi will play the most powerful Naagin ever in the successful series, and fans are loving her performance as Bani. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna radiates happiness in an ethnic salwar suit as Bani Sharma from the show; See Photos

Credits :Instagram

