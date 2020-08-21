  1. Home
Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna's FIRST look as Naagin screams hotness; Ekta Kapoor introduces her in a special post

Ekta Kapoor finally reveals the first look of Surbhi Chandna as the shape shifting serpent in Naagin 5. Read.
After Hina Khan slayed it with her Naagin look, it is time for Surbhi Chandna to enthrall everyone as the new shape shifting serpent in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. The producer today introduced her Naagin on Instagram with a special post and shared a couple of her pics as well. Surbhi is seen donning a red coloured blouse with a high slit skirt for her look as Naagin. Not just that, her look is accentuated with jewellery, a kamarbandh, bracelet, maang tika and a nose ring.

Surbhi looks extremely confident and beautiful as the new Naagin for the fifth season. She made her entry in the show last week itself but he Naagin look is yet to be unveiled on the show. After Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra launched the show, now Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra will be taking the story forward as their reincarnated version.

Ekta posted, "Reveal of new Naagin...Punarjanam. Aa rahi hai apne pyaar aur revenge ke liye!! @officialsurbhic #naagin5." Are you excited? Let us know in the comments section below. Meanwhile, the show's premiere episode was the number one show on the channel, according to BARC and it ranked third in terms of overall Hindi GEC TRP. Hina shared her excitement after this and thanked fans for supporting her and the show. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Naagin 5 was premiered mid episode amid Naagin 4 finale.

