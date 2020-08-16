  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna's look as Bani revealed; Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta & others congratulate the actress

Naagin 5's fresh episode was full of surprises as it marked the grand entry of the female lead, Surbhi Chandna aka Bani. Check out her first look from the supernatural drama.
33483 reads Mumbai
The much-awaited new season of Naagin premiered sometime back and has been receiving a humongous response from the audience. However, the audience had to wait a little for the lead characters of the show to be introduced. Seems like the makers are in a mood for more surprises! The first few episodes of Naagin 5 featured Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra. However, all of them made only cameo appearances in the supernatural drama backed by Ekta Kapoor.

And now, finally the leading lady of the show has made her entry! Yes, we are talking about Surbhi Chandna here. Although her leaked BTS pictures have been doing rounds on social media, the audience got her full glimpse only in the recent episode. For the unversed, she plays the role of Bani in the show. Undoubtedly, the actress once again wins hearts with her stellar performance. She looks stunning in the first episode while being clad in a salwar kameez.

As soon as Surbhi made an entry into the supernatural drama, netizens thronged social media with congratulatory messages. Not only that but her colleagues from the TV industry have also sent their best wishes to her. Among them are Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Tanya Sharma, Aneri Vajani, and others. But wait! The surprise does not end here. There is someone else whose entry was widely speculated in Naagin 5. He is none other than Mohit Sehgal himself who will be playing the male lead in the show. He has also been introduced along with Surbhi in the latest episode.

