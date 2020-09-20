Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna's sizzling yellow saree look leaves Arjun Bijlani recalling THIS popular 90s song

Surbhi Chandna aka Bani took to her social media handle to share another glimpse as a 'Bahu', and her yellow saree is leaving fans berserk. Take a look.

Naagin 5 starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) is keeping fans hooked to their TV screens. With each passing episode, the makers are bringing out some intriguing and unexpected twists, that fans just cannot wait to watch Naagin 5 on weekends. If you're following the show, you might know that Bani is not married to Jay, but Veer.

Bani and Veer are a married couple now, as Veer forcibly took nuptial vows with Bani. Though they are together, Bani's hatred has just increased for Veer after he killed her beau, Jay. While Bani is a Naagin, Veer is the villain 'Cheel,' who can go to any heights to separate Bani and Jay (Naag Hriday) from each other. Though it was shown that Veer kills Jay, there's a twist in the tale, as the latter does not pass away, and will make a comeback with some unimaginable twists.

However, until Bani takes her revenge from Veer, she will enter the 'Cheel' family and act as a sanskari bahu. Yes, it is now 'Bani bani bahu' and Surbhi is ensuring to give glimpses from this interesting track to viewers. Just a few hours ago, Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures of herself in a saree, and it has left fans speechless. In the photo, Surbhi is seen draped in a yellow saree, and looks ravishing. With open hair and curves, Surbhi aka Bani looks sizzling, and it is difficult to take off our eyes from her 'desi look.'

While fans couldn't stop gushing over Surbhi's dazzling look, recalled a 90s song from Surbhi's look. Well, the actor connected Surbhi look to that of Raveen Tandon's look from the song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' in the movie Mohra. Yes, Raveena had taken everyone's breath away in a yellow saree in that song also starring .

Take a look at Surbhi's post here:

Well, we totally can feel and understand Arjun's connection here, because Surbhi is looking ethereal. New twists and turns await in Naagin 5 as some more secrets unfold tonight. Are you excited to watch today's episode of the supernatural drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

