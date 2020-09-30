Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna's sneak peek of upcoming romantic scene with Sharad Malhotra leaves VaNi fans amazed

Surbhi Chandna aka Bani recently gave a glimpse of her upcoming romantic dance sequence with Sharad Malhotra aka Veer in Naagin 5, and VaNi fans cannot stop gushing over them.

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra are raising the mercury levels on Television with their sparkling chemistry in Naagin 5. Ever since the duo started their stint together in the supernatural drama, fans have been glued to their screens. From their nok-jhok to their hit and miss romantic moments, Surbhi and Sharad are leaving fans awestruck with their chemistry on the show.

While Surbhi is seen as Bani, Sharad plays the role of Veer, and together they are called 'VaNi' by fans. Yes, with their power-packed performances, acting prowess, and conviction, Surbhi and Sharad have formed a loyal fan base, who keep rooting for them. It was only last weekend that Bani and Veer tied the knot on Naagin 5, leaving everyone startled. Now, in the upcoming episode of the show, VaNi are going to leave fans gawking with another romantic sequence.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani dazzles in an shimmery saree paired with a halter neck blouse; See BTS video

Just a few moments ago, Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to give a sneak peek from a forthcoming scene, and fans are left amazed. In the BTS moment, Bani and Veer can be seen practicing some dance steps together, and it looks like they are prepping up for romantic couple dance. Sharad is seen warmly holding Surbhi from the back, while a choreographer helps them with the steps.

Both, Sharad and Surbhi are seen dressed in their best outfits. While Sharad looks dapper in an all look, Surbhi looks stunning in shimmery black and golden saree. It seems like the newlyweds, Bani and Veer, are gearing up for their wedding reception.

Take a look at Surbhis's post here:

Meanwhile, the show also stars Mohit Sehgal aka Jay. Well, this oh-so-romantic dance between Bani and Veer will be much-awaited by fans. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see VaNi's romantic side in the upcoming episode of Naagin 5? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna FINDS OUT which ex BB constant she resembles and you shouldn't miss it

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Share your comment ×