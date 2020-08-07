Naagin 5: Udaan fame Kajal Pisal REVEALS she's part of Hina Khan & Surbhi Chandna's show: I’m excited about it

Kajal Pisal, who is known for her roles in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, is all set to enter Naagin 4. The actress revealed that she is excited to be a part of the Naagin franchise.

Naagin 5 is going to leave Indian Television viewers enthralled within a couple of days. The new season of the upcoming supernatural drama is all set to premiere on August 9 (2020), and fans cannot keep calm about it. The makers have been increasing the curiosity by releasing new promos and revealing the looks of the cast. After , yesterday Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra's looks from Naagin 4 were also unveiled with a new motion poster. While we all know Surbhi Chandna is going to headline the show after Hina Khan's exit, now another addition has been made to Naagin 5's ensemble cast.

Kajal Pisal, who is known for her roles in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, is all set to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's popular series. Yes, Kajal has been roped in for Naagin 4, and she is going to return to TV after almost a gap of two years. In a recent conversation with the Times of India, Kajal admitted that she is doing Naagin 4 and expressed her excitement for it. The actress revealed that she is going to be seen in Naagin 5 and is absolutely excited to be associating with the successful franchise.

She expressed her gratitude towards the makers of the supernatural drama for allowing her to prove her mettle with the project. However, Kajal refused to divulge in to the details of her character saying that she is not at liberty to reveal much about her role as of now. But, she said that she will tell more about her role, when she kick-starts shooting for Naagin 5.

Kajal was last seen in Colors TV's Udaan which starred Meera Deosthale, Vijayendra Kumeria (who played the male lead in Naagin 4) and Vidhi Pandya in lead the roles. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. Are you excited for Naagin 5 and the new cast? Let us know in the comment section below.

