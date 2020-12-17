Naagin 5: Veer to DITCH Bani and get married to childhood friend Chandni; Is it the end for VAni's romance?

BTS photos of Naagin 5's Veer tying the knot with Chandni is going viral on social media and fans are worried for Bani.

A few days ago, Surbhi Chandna aka Bani shared some romantic BTS pictures with Sharad Malhotra aka Veer, leaving VAni fans gawking. Ever since then, Naagin 5 viewers were eagerly waiting to see Bani and Veer's romance in the show. However, some recent BTS photos from the sets of the supernatural drama have left fans surprised. The pictures feature Veer, this time not with Bani, but with another woman.

The BTS photos feature Veer with his childhood friend Chandni, played by Priyamvada Kant. Yes, a new character has is introduced in Bani and Veer's life, i.e. Chandni. Fans are excited to see how the story moves ahead with Chandni entering Naagin 5. However, her BTS photos with Veer have left everyone shocked as the two are dressed in wedding outfits. The duo is seeing twinning in shimmery white attires, and look beautiful together with their beaming smiles.

The photos hint that Veer and Chandni will probably tie the knot in Naagin 5. Yes, Veer is all set to ditch Bani and get married to Chandni. However, it is yet to be known if Veer will actually get hitched to Chandni, or is it only a plan to make Bani feel jealous and realise her feelings for Veer. Meanwhile, as per reports, Bani will feel jealous of Chandni and Veer's chemistry.

Take a look at Sharad and Priyamvada's viral photos here:

Naagin 5 also stars Mohit Sehgal as Jay. In the upcoming track, viewers will get to a love happening in Veer and Bani's life. Will Bani realise and express her love for Veer? Or will Veer turn tables by marrying Chandni? What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited about the upcoming episodes of Naagin 5? Let us know in the comment section below.

