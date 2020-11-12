Naagin 5: Veer to FREE Bani from their forced marriage; Will she realise her love for him or is it VAni's end?

Naagin 5 viewers will be 'moved' by the upcoming episode of the show as Bani (Surbhi Chandna) and Veer (Sharad Malhotra) will share an emotional moment. Here's a sneak peek into VAni's story.

Surbhi Chandna as Bani and Sharad Malhotra as Veer have been setting the TV screens on fire with their chemistry in Naagin 5. The duo's onscreen chemsitry is loved by all, and they have been rooting for them with a special name 'VAni.' Naagin 5 viewers keeping waiting eagerly for the weekend to witness VAni's sizzling chemistry. But the makers' keep surprising them with sneak peeks time and again to increase their curiosity. And this is what has exactly happened today.

Naagin 5's creative producer Mukta Dhond has dropped a 'surprise' for the show's fans, especially Veer and Bani shippers. She has given a sneak peek of VAni's upcoming emotional moment on the show, that will strike the right chord with viewers. In the clip, we can see Veer telling Bani that she is free from him and her family, and can now go wherever she wants. Yes, Veer will let Bani 'free' from their 'forced marraige.' Veer will say, 'You are free to go sweetheart.' Veer's sudden decision will leave Bani, shocked and she will go speechless.

Bani will be surprised to see the change in Veer's behaviour. While she tries to fathom how things suddenly changed, Veer will hold her hand, and walk her to the door. All this while, Bani keeps thinking over what has happened and is mum. Surprisingly, Bani always wanted to be free from Veer's clutches, but when Veer is letting her go, she does not seem to be happy. Maybe it is Veer's love for her that has affected Bani. Will she realise her love for Veer? Or will she take the chance and go far away from Veer? Will it be an end for VAni? Only time will tell.

Take a look at Naagin 5's sneak peek here:

Whatever may happen in Naagin 5's story ahead, one thing is certain, Bani and Veer's fans are going to get emotional by watching this moment. The duo's acting is top-notch and they are portraying the emotions so beautifully that it will directly penetrate your heart. Are you excited for Naagin 5's upcoming epsiodes? Let us know in the comment section below.

