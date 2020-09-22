  1. Home
Naagin 5's Mohit Sehgal has a 'witty' take on meeting ex Cheel aka Dheeraj Dhoopar & fans demand Naagin dance

Naagin 5 actor Mohit Sehgal aka Jay recently gave a glimpse of his fun meet-up with Dheeraj Dhoopar aka former Cheel of the show, and his hilarious caption has left fans in splits. Take a look.
32498 reads Mumbai
Naagin 5 has been hogging the limelight ever since it began its journey on TV. Hina Khan (Adi Naagin), Mohit Malhotra (Naag Hriday), and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Cheel Aakesh) kick-started the show, and set its premise. Later, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal took over the supernatural drama series, and who entered as the reincarnated forms of the earlier trio. 

The supernatural drama is receiving a great response from the audience. Fans are not only liking Naagin 5's intriguing storyline, but also the actor's performances. With each episode, the makers are bringing new twists and turns to pique viewers' attention. While it is already known that Mohit Sehgal's character is shown to be sinister and with hidden motives, the actor recently caught everyone's attention with his post on social media. Well, Mohit shared a picture with a former actor of the show on his Instagram, and it has got fans talking. 

Mohit posted a photo with none other than the evil former Cheel aka Dheeraj Dhoopar. Yes, the two handsome hunks recently posed for a photo together during a get-together, leaving Naagin 5 fans mightly excited. Mohit also had a 'witty take' on his meeting with Dheeraj, and fans couldn't stop themselves from demanding a Naagin dance by the actors. 

It so happened that Mohit wrote a hilarious caption for his cool photo with Dheeraj, and fans took the caption to bombard him with requests. Mohit wrote, 'Jab Satyug or Kalyug party mein miley,  naagin dance to banta hai.' Fans loved Mohit's sense of humour and his banter with Dheeraj. They were also quick to demand a Naagin dance video, wherein the two talented hunks are seen flaunting their skills. 

Take a look at Mohit's post with Dheeraj here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jab #satyug or #kalyug party mein miley @dheerajdhoopar @colorstv @voot #naagin5 #jaimathur

A post shared by Mohit Sehgal (@itsmohitsehgal) on

Dheeraj, who is currently seen as Karan in Kundali Bhagya, was quick to appreciate Mohit's post and commented with a laughing reaction. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see the entire Naagin 5 cast, that is previous and current, to spend some fun time together? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Mohit Sehgal's Instagram

