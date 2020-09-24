  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 5's Sharad Malhotra on drug case in the industry: It's a personal choice, why drag the entire sector?

Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra recently opened up about the drug nexus in the entertainment industry. He feels that the consumption of drugs and alcohol is a personal choice. Read on.
21666 reads Mumbai
Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra opens up about the drug link in the entertainment industry Naagin 5's Sharad Malhotra on drug case in the industry: It's a personal choice, why drag the entire sector?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After Shilpa Shinde, Sharad Malhotra has joined the ongoing debate regarding the drug nexuses in the entertainment industry. Not only Bollywood, but the Indian Television industry has also come under the radar of the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in connection with the drug case. TV couple Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar have been summoned by the agency again, and reportedly, a drug peddler has reveled names of 20 people from the Telly world in the drug nexus.

With NCB's prob getting intense, Sharad Malhotra opened up about the drug link in the showbiz. The Naagin 5 actor feels that the consumption of drugs and alcohol is a personal choice. However, he added that he would put his foot down if he finds anyone doing drugs on the sets of the show, as it is a place of work. The actor even asked why the entire entertainment industry is being dragged into it. He questioned some parts of the media, and social media blaming the whole sector for the alleged drug links.

ALSO READ: Drug peddler names 20 television actors, Abigail Pandey summoned again by NCB: Reports

"They say one bad apple spoils the barrel, and I understand that. But it's a massive industry that is flourishing, and it has been doing great all these years,' stated Sharad. He further said that he is a proud part of the industry, and emphasized that whatever people want to do in their personal lives is their choice. 

'But if you are doing drugs or consuming alcohol on the set, I will put my foot down because that's the place we work,' mentioned Sharad. However, he also shared that all these years he has not seen anyone doing anything like that on the sets. 

Earlier Kangana Ranaut had claimed that 99% of Bollywood was on drugs. Reacting to this, Sharad expressed his disapproval of 'just' targetting the entertainment industry, and not other sectors. 

'It is very upsetting because I don't think it's right to target just the entertainment sector. You have the corporate sector, industrial sector. Why just the entertainment sector? Because there is a lot of money, fame, and adulation? It's not right for people to target just the entertainment sector,' opined Sharad. Lastly, the actor revealed that he has never been offered drugs, and is happy about the same. He said that he is 'high on life' and likes it that way. 

Sharad is currently seen playing the role of Veer (Cheel) in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 5. The show also stars Surbhi Chandna aka Bani (Adi Naagin) and Mohit Sehgal aka Jay (Naag Hriday) in the lead roles. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna FINDS OUT which ex BB constant she resembles and you shouldn't miss it

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement