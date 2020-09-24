Naagin 5's Sharad Malhotra on drug case in the industry: It's a personal choice, why drag the entire sector?

Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra recently opened up about the drug nexus in the entertainment industry. He feels that the consumption of drugs and alcohol is a personal choice. Read on.

After Shilpa Shinde, Sharad Malhotra has joined the ongoing debate regarding the drug nexuses in the entertainment industry. Not only Bollywood, but the Indian Television industry has also come under the radar of the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in connection with the drug case. TV couple Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar have been summoned by the agency again, and reportedly, a drug peddler has reveled names of 20 people from the Telly world in the drug nexus.

With NCB's prob getting intense, Sharad Malhotra opened up about the drug link in the showbiz. The Naagin 5 actor feels that the consumption of drugs and alcohol is a personal choice. However, he added that he would put his foot down if he finds anyone doing drugs on the sets of the show, as it is a place of work. The actor even asked why the entire entertainment industry is being dragged into it. He questioned some parts of the media, and social media blaming the whole sector for the alleged drug links.

ALSO READ: Drug peddler names 20 television actors, Abigail Pandey summoned again by NCB: Reports

"They say one bad apple spoils the barrel, and I understand that. But it's a massive industry that is flourishing, and it has been doing great all these years,' stated Sharad. He further said that he is a proud part of the industry, and emphasized that whatever people want to do in their personal lives is their choice.

'But if you are doing drugs or consuming alcohol on the set, I will put my foot down because that's the place we work,' mentioned Sharad. However, he also shared that all these years he has not seen anyone doing anything like that on the sets.

Earlier had claimed that 99% of Bollywood was on drugs. Reacting to this, Sharad expressed his disapproval of 'just' targetting the entertainment industry, and not other sectors.

'It is very upsetting because I don't think it's right to target just the entertainment sector. You have the corporate sector, industrial sector. Why just the entertainment sector? Because there is a lot of money, fame, and adulation? It's not right for people to target just the entertainment sector,' opined Sharad. Lastly, the actor revealed that he has never been offered drugs, and is happy about the same. He said that he is 'high on life' and likes it that way.

Sharad is currently seen playing the role of Veer (Cheel) in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 5. The show also stars Surbhi Chandna aka Bani (Adi Naagin) and Mohit Sehgal aka Jay (Naag Hriday) in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna FINDS OUT which ex BB constant she resembles and you shouldn't miss it

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×