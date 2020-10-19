  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna aka Bani looks resplendent in a shimmery saree; See PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna currently plays the role of Bani in the supernatural drama Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.
13295 reads Mumbai
Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna aka Bani looks resplendent in a shimmery saree; See PHOTOS Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna aka Bani looks resplendent in a shimmery saree; See PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Surbhi Chandna is an inevitable part of the Indian television industry. She has acted in numerous popular shows and won the hearts of the audience with her acting prowess and utter beauty. Surbhi also happens to be an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life.  Right from sharing BTS pictures to giving glimpses of her fashional attires, the actress does it all while leaving the fans in awe of her.

As we speak of this, the Naagin 5 actress has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle that are worth a glimpse. Surbhi opts for an embellished shimmery white saree teamed up with a matching sleeveless blouse. She also wears a multi-coloured necklace and golden bangles to further enhance her look. The actress puts on a glowy makeup look and opts for a nude lip shade while keeping her lustrous hair open.

Check out the pictures of the actress below:

For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna is currently seen in the show Naagin 5 in which she plays the role of Bani. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Sharad Malhotra is loved by the audience in the supernatural drama that also features Mohit Sehgal. However, Malhotra had to skip a few days of the shoot as he had tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the actor is fully recovered and announced his return to the show on social media that left the fans excited. Talking about the show, it premiered on August 9, 2020. 

Also Read: Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna raises mercury levels as she surprises fans with 'bold' PHOTOS this weekend

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

You may like these
Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra is back as Veer post COVID 19 recovery; Fans excited to see him with Surbhi Chandna
Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna raises temperature in her beige saree & we are in awe of her panache; See Pics
Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna raises mercury levels as she surprises fans with 'bold' PHOTOS this weekend
Naagin 5 PROMO: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani is 'baffled' to see Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Cheel; Intense drama awaits
Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra is recovering well; Surbhi Chandna teases fans with a BTS pic with Dheeraj Dhoopar
Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna looks ravishing as she slays a saree in her latest PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement