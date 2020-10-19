Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna aka Bani looks resplendent in a shimmery saree; See PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna currently plays the role of Bani in the supernatural drama Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna is an inevitable part of the Indian television industry. She has acted in numerous popular shows and won the hearts of the audience with her acting prowess and utter beauty. Surbhi also happens to be an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life. Right from sharing BTS pictures to giving glimpses of her fashional attires, the actress does it all while leaving the fans in awe of her.

As we speak of this, the Naagin 5 actress has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle that are worth a glimpse. Surbhi opts for an embellished shimmery white saree teamed up with a matching sleeveless blouse. She also wears a multi-coloured necklace and golden bangles to further enhance her look. The actress puts on a glowy makeup look and opts for a nude lip shade while keeping her lustrous hair open.

Check out the pictures of the actress below:

For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna is currently seen in the show Naagin 5 in which she plays the role of Bani. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Sharad Malhotra is loved by the audience in the supernatural drama that also features Mohit Sehgal. However, Malhotra had to skip a few days of the shoot as he had tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the actor is fully recovered and announced his return to the show on social media that left the fans excited. Talking about the show, it premiered on August 9, 2020.

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

