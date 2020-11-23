  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna aka Bani nails her first knee spin & leaves Ishqbaaaz ex co star Nakuul Mehta amazed

Surbhi Chandna aka Naagin 5's Bani recently gave a peek into the efforts that go into perfecting a 'knee spin' for her 'special tandav' on the supernatural drama show. Her former Ishqbaaaz co-star Nakuul Mehta and many others were left awestruck. Take a look.
24620 reads Mumbai
Nakuul Mehta is wowed by Surbhi Chandna's tandav in Naagin 5 Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna aka Bani nails her first knee spin & leaves Ishqbaaaz ex co star Nakuul Mehta amazed
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Appreciations have been pouring in for Surbhi Chadna for her spectacular performance in Naagin 5. The actress is putting in her heart and soul to make viewers relate to her character and bring the scenes to life onscreen. Be it an emotional sequence or a romantic one, Surbhi aka Bani (Aadi Naagin) is giving her best to entertain viewers with the supernatural drama.

Recently, Surbhi gave a glimpse of the efforts that she puts in to make Aadi Naagin and her struggles believable onscreen. She did so with a BTS video from her 'special tandav' performance in Naagin 5. In the video, Surbhi is seen trying to perfect a 'knee spin' for the sequence, that she is attempting for the first time. Her energy, dedication, and hard work are quite evident from the BTS clip, and we must say she just 'nailed' it in the very first attempt. Her enthusiasm in getting in right with the perfect emotions won the hearts of many. 

ALSO READ: Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal go the Hrithik Roshan way in a fun BTS dance video

With this incredible knee-spin clip, Surbhi also revealed that it was difficult for her, but she being 'The Naagin' will not stop or give up. 'Attempted this Knee Spin for the first time. Rehearsed a couple of times and still wasn't that good lekin yeh Naagin Rukegi Nahi (but this Naagin won't stop).' Surbhi's Tandav performance was aired in last night's (November 22) episode of Naagin 5, which left her fans amazed, and they were all praises for Surbhi's energetic performance. Fans even trended 'BaniKaTandav' on Twitter to appreciate her efforts. 

Not only fans but Surbhi's friends from the industry were also awestruck by her knee spin. Karanvir Bohra called it 'cuteness overloaded,' while Utkarsh Gupta tagged it as 'beautiful.' However, it was Surbhi's Ishqbaaaz co-star Nakuul Mehta's comment that caught everyone's attention.  Nakuul went 'Uff Daiyaa' on Surbhi's post, and left Shivaay-Annika fans rooting. 

Take a look at Surbhi's post here: 

The actress' BFF Mansi Srivastava of Ishqbaaaz fame also loved it and commented 'Kamaal.' What are your thoughts on Surbhi's tandav performance? Didn't she set the screen on fire? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal get goofy; Actress REVEALS her favourite co star

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

You may like these
Naagin 5 PROMO: Bani fights against her enemy; Puts Veer in a 'dilemma' to choose between her and his mother
Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal go the Hrithik Roshan way in a fun BTS dance video
Naagin 5 PROMO: Bani EXPOSES Jay before Veer? Aadi Naagin's 'greatest enemy' Shatru arrives to battle with her
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna beams with joy as she grooves to 'Saiyaara' with Salman Khan
Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna feels 'there's no one like VAni' as she poses with 'Cheelu' Sharad Malhotra; See pics
EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna on Diwali celebrations with family and Naagin 5 cast
Anonymous 50 minutes ago

her taandav was just beautifully divine!!❤️❤️

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement