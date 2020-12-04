Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra have the 'sweetest' birthday wishes for co star Mohit Sehgal

Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) showered birthday love on their Naagin 5 co-star Mohit Sehgal (Jay) with some cute posts. Take a look.

Naagin 5 has made a special place in the hearts of the audience, not only because of the intriguing story but the phenomenal lead cast also. Surbhi Chandna as Bani (Aadi Naagin), Sharad Malhotra as Veer (Cheel Aakesh), and Mohit Sehgal as Jay (Aadi Naag) have been mesmerizing fans with their spectacular onscreen chemistry. Not just reel-life, but the trio's real-life bond has also made many heads turn. The three have formed a great camaraderie and are often seen goofing around on Naagin 5 sets.

Yesterday (December 3, 2020), fans of the show and the trio got a glimpse of their love for each other. How do you ask? Well, it was Mohit's 'Happy wala Birthday' and how could his dear co-stars miss out on showering him with love and blessings? Surbhi and Sharad took to their social media handles to wish Mohit in the sweetest and cutest way possible. The two shared BTS pictures from their stint in Naagin 5, and penned a heartwarming note for Mohit.

Surbhi shared a picture wherein they are flaunting their traditional style and wrote, 'Hello cutie pie, it is your birthday and we love you.' On the other hand, Sharad shared a picture from their goofy photo session and wrote, 'Happy Birthday brother.' Well, their loving wishes for Mohit prove that the trio shares a strong bond.

Take a look at Surbhi and Sharad's birthday wishes for Mohit here:

Meanwhile, Naagin 5 is all set to enthrall fans with new twists and turns every weekend, i.e. Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV. And the team is all excited to bring a new plot tomorrow also. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

