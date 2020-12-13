Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra make for an amazing on screen pair & their BTS PHOTOS are proof

Naagin 5 features Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. Meanwhile, check out some of its BTS pictures.

Just like the previous installments, Naagin 5 has also been able to win the hearts of the audience in no time. The supernatural drama which premiered in August this year has been ruling the TRP game like no other, courtesy its amazing story and stellar star cast. As much as we love to watch the episodes and get to know the latest updates, there is, no doubt, an urge to know what goes on behind the scenes when making the show!

As we speak of this, Surbhi Chandna has recently shared a few BTS pictures on her Instagram handle that are worth a glimpse. These happen to be some of the scenes from the upcoming episodes and we already can’t get enough of Bani (Surbhi) and Cheel’s (Sharad Malhotra) chemistry here! The actress looks stunning as usual in a bright red saree while Sharad, on the other hand, looks dapper as he suits up in black. These pictures are sure to make the VaNi fans cheer up for them.

Check out the pictures below:

Apart from Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra, the supernatural drama also features Mohit Sehgal, Utkarsh Gupta, Swarda Thigale, and others in pivotal roles. Helmed by Ekta Kapoor, this season has been successful just like the previous ones. It premiered on television back on August 9, 2020. The earlier season (four) featured Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and in the lead roles. However, the makers decided to pull it off amidst the nationwide lockdown.

Also Read: Naagin 5 PROMO: Bani saves Veer, Jay & others from Markaat's 'evil' attack and becomes unconscious?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Share your comment ×