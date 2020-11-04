Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna and Swarda Thigale set the floor on fire as they dance to O Saki Saki; Watch VIDEO

Naagin 5's star cast share a great camaraderie with each other. One gets proof for the same after having watched Surbhi Chandna and Swarda Thigale's amazing coordination in a video.

Naagin 5 has received tremendous response from the audience right from the time of its premiere and continues doing so even now. The supernatural drama helmed by Ekta Kapoor has reached its fifth season but its popularity hasn’t faded a bit. After , Karishma Tanna, , Jasmin Bhasin, and others, this season witnessed the entry of Surbhi Chandna as ‘Naagin’ who is currently winning hearts with her stint in the show. She also shares a great camaraderie with her co-stars.

We get proof for the same after having seen a video in which the actress sets the floor on fire while grooving to Nora Fatehi’s song O Saki Saki. Accompanying her is the very gorgeous Swarda Thigale who shakes a leg with Surbhi in the same. While Swarda looks ravishing in grey co-ords and matching accessories, Surbhi Chandna looks no less in a red outfit. This BTS video of the two actresses dancing together has instantly grabbed the attention of fans on the internet.

Check out the video below:

As mentioned earlier, Surbhi plays the female lead, Bani, in Naagin 5. On the other hand, Swarda Thigale plays the role of Sharad Malhotra’s on-screen friend, Mayuri, in the same. Meanwhile, Sharad and Surbhi’s on-screen chemistry has received a lot of love from the audience. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Mohit Sehgal’s character as Adi Naag may end soon in the show. The makers will reportedly introduce a new female character for developing a love triangle in the story.

Credits :Instagram

