Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna channels her inner Priyanka Chopra as she grooves to Ram Chahe Leela; See BTS video

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna shared a BTS video of her going to the Priyanka Chopra way as she danced to the foot-tapping number Ram Chahe Leela, and fans cannot stop gushing over it. Take a look at it Surbhi's dance here.

Surbhi Chandna is an entertainer, and we're not just saying. From acting to dancing to comedy, she is a complete package. Touted to be one of the most talented, and versatile actresses on Indian Television, Surbhi leaves no stones unturned to make people go gaga over her. She is currently seen playing the role of Bani Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5.

Naagin 5 viewers love her onscreen chemistry with Sharad Malhotra (Veer). But, since is show is a weekend special, audiences have to often wait to see their beloved VaNi onscreen. However, Surbhi ensures to keep her fans engaged as she keeps giving off-screen glimpses. Recently, she shared such a BTS moment, that has left everyone awestruck. The gorgeous diva, who's known for her fun-loving nature, shared a BTS video of herself grooving to a much-loved Bollywood song, leaving fans gawking.

Well, Surbhi went the way as she is seen grooving to a PC's song 'Ram Chahe Leela.' Yes, Surbhi channelled her inner Piggy Chops as she showed her 'swag' while shaking her leg to the foot-tapping number. From her red hot look to her dramatic makeup, from her lip-syncing to her expressions, Surbhi is absolutely 'rocking' the video. With so much hotness, we can't wait to see Surbhi dancing to the beats of Ram Chahe Leela, and flaunt her sensuous side.

Ram Chahe Leela is a song from and 's movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Her dedication to 'nail' everything is what makes Surbhi stand out from the crowd, and this BTS clip is just proof of that.

Take a look at Surbhi's BTS video here:

Well, it is not yet known if this dance sequence is for Naagin 5 or Surbhi is going to enthrall fans with something special. But, whatever it is, Surbhi's fans are going certainly going to drool over her. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

