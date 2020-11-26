Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna DECLARES Mouni Roy is a 'better' Naagin than her: Don't think anyone can beat her

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna aka Bani feels not her, but Mouni Roy is the 'best' Naagin as she showers praises on her. She also stated that no one can beat Mouni when it comes to the supernatural drama series. Read on.

Surbhi Chandna is 'nailing' her character as Bani aka Aadi Naagin in Naagin 5. The show's viewers have time and again applauded Surbhi's acting skills and performance and lauded her for her efforts. However, recently, Surbhi confessed that she feels is a 'better Naagin' than her. Yes, you read that right! Surbhi had admitted that Mouni is 'better' than her, and is just incredible in the supernatural drama.

It all happened when Surbhi went live on Instagram to interact and get chatty with her fans. During a live session, a user claimed that Mouni was a better Naagin than Surbhi. To which Surbhi politely agreed, and showered praises on Mouni. Surbhi expressed, 'There is never going to be another thought to that. Mouni Roy was an incredible Naagin and will always be. I totally agree with you that Mouni is better than me. I don’t think anyone else will ever be able to beat her in this.

Surbhi's loving words for Mouni have been winning hearts, and fans are going gaga over her honesty. Earlier, Mouni had also expressed that Naagin is the 'closest to her heart.' She had revealed that she received a lot of love from fans for playing Shivanya Ritik Singh in the first installment of Naagin, and is grateful to be a part of the show. Mouni was the first Naagin (shape-shifting serpent) of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller series opposite , Adaa Khan, and Sudha Chandran in the leads. Mouni has been a part of Naagin 1, Naagin 2 and did a small cameo in Naagin 3.

Meanwhile, Naagin 5 stars Sharad Malhotra (Veer) and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) in the lead roles. Fans are loving Bani and Veer's chemistry in the show. Surbhi and Sharad also won the Best Actress, Best Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020 for Naagin 5 recently. What are your thoughts on Surbhi's sweet words for Mouni? Let us know in the comment section below.

