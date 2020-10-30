Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna dolls in bridal outfit & thinks of marriage; Nakuul Mehta's comment has fans excited

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna shared some beautiful pictures of herself dressed in a bridal lehenga with a quirky caption about her real-life marriage. Her Ishqbaaaz co-star Nakuul Mehta dropped a comment and left fans excited. Take a look.

Indian Television shows may have hundreds of onscreen jodis, but some are loved by the viewers even years after the show's closure. One such reel-life pair is that of Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna. The two played husband and wife on Star Plus' hit daily soap Ishqbaaaz and wowed everyone with their fiery chemistry. It has been quite some years since Ishqbaaaz went off-air, but Shivaay and Annika's fans have been waiting with bated breath to see them together in a single frame.

Though there have been no signs of Surbhi and Nakuul's forthcoming project together, the two actors often surprise fans with fun-loving banter on social media. And this is what happened recently. Surbhi recently took to her Instagram handle to share some beautiful pictures of herself, as she donned a red bridal lehenga for her show Naagin 5. She looked resplendent in the bridal outfit and also joked about what would happen during her marriage in real-life in her quirky caption.

Sharing the jaw-droppingly gorgeous photos in a bridal avatar, Surbhi wrote, 'Lost the count of the Shaadis I have done on Television. But every time it excites me to dress up like a Bride.

Real Shaadi Main God only knows what will happen.' While fans couldn't stop gushing over Surbhi's beauty and caption, the cherry on the cake was Nakuul's comment on her post.

In a surprising comment, Nakuul hinted towards Surbhi's marriage and advised her to tie the knot soon. The handsome hunk wrote, 'Ab asli wali ki baari hai” (Now it’s time for real wedding).' Nakuul's surprise entry in Surbhi's comment section, got fans excited and they started rooting for the duo's onscreen chemistry.

Well, do you like Surbhi's bright red embroidered lehenga? What do you think about Nakuul's comment on Surbhi's marriage plans? Do you feel our beloved should think about her real-life wedding soon? Also, do you want Surbhi and Nakuul to share screen space again soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

