Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna 'falling' on bed after a long weekend is chucklesome; Swarda shares hilarious VIDEO

Surbhi Chandna's Naagin 5 co-star Swarda Thigale recently shared a hilarious BTS video of the actress from the sets of the show, and it will leave you in splits. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna is not only one of the most adored actresses but also one of the most-loved co-stars. Whichever show it be, Surbhi forms friendly bonds with almost everyone on the sets. From her co-stars to the crew members, Surbhi bonds with each one and has a gala time with them. And the scenario is not different on the sets of her current show Naagin 5, which has an ensemble cast.

The actress is known for sharing fun-loving BTS moments from the sets of Naagin 5 on her social media handle quite often. But, this time, one of Surbhi's co-stars has shared a hilarious video featuring her, and it has left everyone in splits. We're talking about Swarda Thigale, who plays the role of Mayuri, Veer's (Sharad Malhotra) friend in the supernatural drama. Swarda recently took to her Instagram handle to share a fun-loving BTS video of Surbhi aka Bani on the sets, which showed how the actress craves to relax after a long working day.

In the boomerang video, Surbhi dressed as Bani is seen falling on a bed, and it is too funny to watch. Swarda captioned the clip as, 'After a long weekend, Surbhi.. bed come to be baby.' Well, it seems to be the behind-the-scenes of a sequence, where Bani falls, but the cushiony cover is put on the floor to avoid any harm to the actress. However, the twist that Swarda gave to this fun-loving BTS moment is amazing. Surbhi also seems to have liked Swarda's sense of humour and wit, as she reshared the video on her Instagram story. Fans are loving this moment, and are sharing the video widely.

Well, we must say, Surbhi is quite a sport, and that's what we love about her. Also, she is clearly someone who loves to enjoy every little moment of her life and knows how to have fun on sets. What are your thoughts on Surbhi's BTS chucklesome video from Naagin 5? Let us know in the comment section below.

