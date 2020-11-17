Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna has a reunion with Naagin 3's Surbhi Jyoti & their banter is all things fun; WATCH

Surbhi Chandna currently plays the female lead in the supernatural drama Naagin 5. Meanwhile, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in the third season of the show.

If there is one show that has been receiving a humongous response from the audience, it is definitely Naagin. The supernatural drama has never failed to grab a solid viewer base right from the first season and continues to fare well at the TRP charts. Right now, everyone is watching season 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra, and others in the lead roles. The new season premiered on August 9, 2020 after a long wait amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Recently, Surbhi Chandna, who features in the current season, had a reunion with Surbhi Jyoti who was a part of Naagin 3. Well, a video showcasing the fun banter between the two divas has now caught everyone’s attention. Surbhi Jyoti introduces herself first by saying that it’s her Instagram and phone only to give a confused look later on as Chandna waits nearby her. Post that, the two beauties indulge in some fun conversation while praising each other’s seasons.

Check out the video below:

Surbhi Jyoti looks stunning in a yellow outfit as can be seen in the video. Surbhi Chandna looks no less in an ivory gold outfit. She also puts on a pretty floral tiara on her head that perfectly matches her attire. Just like Naagin 5, the Surbhi Jyoti starrer Naagin 3 also received a tremendous response from the audience back during its time. After having seen the video of the two actresses, many of us are surely wishing for their reunion in the show at some point in time.

