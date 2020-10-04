Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna REVEALS she's tested negative for COVID 19: Wait for results was mentally exhausting

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna aka Bani took to her social media handle to share that she has tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. Read her post here.

Just a few days ago, in a shocking piece of news, it was revealed that Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhorta has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. After Sharad's COVID-19 results, fans were worried about his co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal's health. The two actors had informed fans that they have taken the right precautionary measure and have undergone a test for COVID-19, results of which were awaited.

Surbhi had assured fans that she will keep them updated about her health, and she has kept up to her promise. The actress' fans can breathe a sigh of relief as she as her test results have come negative. Yes, Surbhi has tested negative for COVID-19 and shared this news on her Twitter handle. However, she also revealed how 'tough' her past few days were, while the test was yet to results arrive. She shared how she kept her calm to be positive and how her family was stressed all this while.

Surbhi wrote, 'It was important for me to keep my mind stable and sane cause these few hours have been mentally exhausting especially the BIG STRESS was for the parents. Thank you and Big Hug for the strength, as she revealed that she has tested 'negative' for Coronavirus.

As soon as Surbhi shared the news about her COVID-19 test results, her fans were elated. They showered her with love, blessings, and strength.

Take a look at Surbhi's post here:

It was important for me to keep my mind stable and sane cause these few hours have been mentally exhausting especially the BIG STRESS was for The Parents . Thankyou and Big Hug for the strength #testedNEGATIVE — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Mohit's test results are still awaited. Surbhi and Mohit also extended their best wishes to Sharad as they prayed for his speedy recovery and good health. Sharad had developed mild symptoms and is currently in home quarantine along with strict medical supervision.

In the supernatural drama, Surbhi plays Bani, Mohit plays Jay and Sharad is seen as Veer. Fans are hooked to the screens ever since Naagin 5's launch.

