Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna says she will update fans on her health after Sharad Malhotra contracts COVID 19

Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra has tested positive for COVID-19. Now, his co-star has assured her concerned fans to update them with information on her test results.

In a shocking state of events, Sharad Malhotra has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor who is currently seen in Naagin 5 has reportedly developed mild symptoms and is currently under home quarantine. While speaking to TOI, Malhotra has stated that he is under strict medical supervision and asked the fans to pray for his good health. He also mentioned that his wife has tested negative for COVID-19 but is following precautionary measures. The actor was shooting for Naagin 5 of late.

Now, Sharad Malhotra’s co-star, Surbhi Chandna, has shared a post on Instagram expressing her gratitude towards her fans and well-wishers who are concerned about her health. The actress says that she will update them on her health once the test results are out. She also quotes, “Thank you for the concern pouring in.” The supernatural drama Naagin 5 premiered sometime back on August 9, 2020. Moreover, Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s on-screen chemistry in the show is loved by the audience.

The supernatural drama also features Mohit Sehgal of Mile Jab Hum Tum fame. Meanwhile, TV actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently confirmed on social media that they have tested positive for COVID-19. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Priyanka Kalantari and her husband Vikas have also been diagnosed with Coronavirus. The entertainment industry has been adversely affected due to the COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown that followed soon after. However, the shooting schedules of TV shows and movies began sometime back after the introduction of new rules and regulations.

