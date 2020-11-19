Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal go the Hrithik Roshan way in a fun BTS dance video

Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal gave a glimpse of their BTS fun, as they channelled their inner Hrithik Roshan to groove on the peppy track Ek Pal Ka Jina Phir To Hai Jana. Take a look at it here.

If there's one trio that is making everyone go gaga about them, it has to be Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra. The Naagin 5 stars are leaving no stones unturned to keep fans entertained. They not only engage them with the intriguing storyline of the supernatural drama but also their fun-loving moments off-camera. Yes, Surbhi, Mohit, and Sharad have an impeccable, and fans have witnessed their chemistry time and again.

In the past few episodes, Naagin 5 viewers saw Bani, Veer, and Jay groove to some songs on the show. However, could you imagine the ' dhamaal' these three have when they dance together off-screen? Well, it is certainly 'extra masti' and Surbhi recently gave a sneak peek of it. The actress shared a BTS video of them dancing to a much-loved song, and has got everyone 'wowed.' Surbhi, Sharad, and Mohit channeled their inner as they grooved to his popular song 'Ek Pal Ka Jina Phir To Hai Jana' from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which marks the superstars' debut in Bollywood.

Almost everyone in their lives has once tried the hook-step, and now the Naagin 5 trio tried their hands on it. And we must say, they did a 'fab job.' From their co-ordination to the smile on their faces, they thoroughly enjoyed every moment of their dancing. Their camaraderie is quite evident, and Surbhi's laugh at the end was magical. Also, we cannot miss the fact that Sharad was also dressed in all-black just like HR in the song.

With this 'crazy' BTS dance video, Surbhi also revealed how much they adore Hrithik Roshan, and how they can never match his dancing skills. But they had fun trying the steps after rehearsing for the whole day. Yes, you read that right! She even tagged Sharad and Mohit as her 'forever fun bunch!'

Take a look at Surbhi's post here:

Meanwhile, fans are loving Sharad and Surbhi's onscreen chemistry as Bani and Veer aka VAni. The story is all set to introduce some new twists with Bani's greatest enemy coming into her life. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

