Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra win Best Actress, Best Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards; Thank Ekta

Naagin 5 actors Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) bagged 'prestigious awards' at the Dadasaheb Phalke awards 2020 held last night. The duo (VAni) thanked Ekta Kapoor and the Naagin 5 team for their consistent support. Read on.

It was a 'big day' for Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) yesterday (November 24, 2020) as they got showered with loads of love. It wouldn't be wrong to say Sharad and Surbhi had the 'best' day as they won the 'best actor and actress' awards for their much-loved supernatural thriller, Naagin 5. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Bani and Veer aka fans beloved VAni spread their magic off-screen this time, as they bagged awards for their performances at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020. While Surbhi won the 'Best actress for Naagin 5,' Sharad bagged the 'Best Actor for Naagin 5' award. The two were left overwhelmed by this special recognition and expressed their happiness with special notes on their individual social media handles. Both, Sharad and Surbhi, expressed their gratitude towards the entire team of Naagin 5. They thanked TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor (producer of Naagin 5) and dedicated their win to the cast and crew of the much-loved supernatural drama.

After their victory at the DadaSaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2020, Surbhi and Sharad shared some heartwarming moments from the award ceremony. 'This is a sweet win for the entire cast, crew, writers, creatives, stylist, fans, and everybody who is attached with Naagin 5 in the most difficult times this year has shown us,' expressed Surbhi.

Sharad shared a video of warmly receiving the honour and asserted, 'Dedicating this very prestigious award to my entire team of Naagin 5.' He also complimented the 'lady boss' Ekta Kapoor for believing in him.

Well, Surbhi and Sharad's massive win at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020 has certainly left VAni fans extremely elated. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see VAni's chemistry in the upcoming episodes of Naagin? Let us know in the comment section below.

