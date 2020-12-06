Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna, Sharad, Mohit & team dance their hearts out in BTS video and it is super fun; Watch

Naagin 5 team Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer), Mohit Sehgal (Jay) and others grooving to a peppy track amid outdoor shoots is all things fun. Take a look.

Naagin 5 is riding high on success ever since it began its journey on Indian Television. Have you ever wondered what makes the show so special? And how it made a place in people's hearts within such a short period? Many might credit the show's success to its intriguing story and plot. Well, the writing of the show is a crucial part undoubtedly, but there's something equally important. It is the - team. Yes, the magic lies in the Naagin 5 team.

The supernatural drama has an ensemble cast of terrific actors who are putting in their heart and soul to make each episode interesting and exciting. With their amazing acting skills, performance, dialogue delivery, and chemistry, they are leaving no stones unturned to make Naagin 5 relatable. There's no second thought that the Naagin 5 team put their cent percent effort to bring the best to the screens, but it also their off-screen camaraderie that helps things run so smooth.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra's upcoming 'emotionally romantic' scene leaves VAni fans awestruck

Recently, the show's leading lady Surbhi Chandna gave a glimpse of the Naagin 5 team's 'super fun' moment as they shot outdoors for a sequence together, and it won everyone's hearts. In the clip, Surbhi (Bani) along with Sharad Malhorta (Veer), Mohit Sehgal (Jay), and the entire Naagin 5 team are seen dancing their hearts out as they shoot for a scene outdoors together. Everybody is dancing like there is no tomorrow and enjoying the moment to the fullest. Their crazy madness proves that they know how to make the best use of time in between shots.

Everyone from the Naagin 5 team was dressed in their traditional best as they shook a leg on a peppy Punjabi number. Surbhi's Ishqbaaaz co-star Shrenu Parikh was awestruck by the clip and wrote, 'Hahahaha so cute you guys are.'

Take a look at Naagin 5's crazy dance here:

Meanwhile, Veer and Bani aka VAni lovers will be left surprised with tonight's special episode, as the duo will share some romantic moments. A lot of twists await for Naagin 5 fans. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna is a 'happy soul' as she enjoys winter feels with snow; See posts

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×