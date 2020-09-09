Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna showers 'close friend' Karan Sharma with love on his birthday; Take a look

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming birthday wish for 'close friend' Karan Sharma. She poured him with love and kisses on his special day. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna is someone who is always there for her close ones. From their birthdays to their achievements, the bubbly actress never misses out to send her best wishes to her loved ones. She ensures that she showers them with immense love and blessings, and let them know what they mean to her. This is what happened recently. Surbhi took to her social media handle to send birthday love to the 'special' one in her life. We're talking about her 'close friend' Karan Sharma.

She shared not one or two, but three heartwarming posts with Karan wishing him a 'Happy Birthday.' She posted beautiful throwback memories with Karan as she poured him with love on his birthday. Sharing the handsome hunk's picture, Surbhi wrote, 'The one who makes everyday special. Birthday love, hugs and kisses KS.' She also shared a fun-loving video of their outing. Lastly, the Ishqbaaaz actress shared a ravishing with her beloved KS from their past vacay, and they look totally adorable in the frame.

Take a look at Surbhi's heartening birthday posts for Karan Sharma here:

If rumours are to be believed Karan is our gorgeous diva's boyfriend. Yes, it is speculated that Surbhi is in love with, Karan, who happens to be a corporate professional. However, the duo has not officially confirmed anything yet. A few years ago, Surbhi had shared several pictures on her Instagram expressing her love for him, and it had caught everyone's attention. The two reportedly also hang out together and party together quite often. In fact, Surbhi’s friends from the Telly world are now friends with Karan as well.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Surbhi had opened up about keeping her personal life private and away from the media glare. She quipped, 'Firstly, I don't have a personal life,' and added, 'It is not out there. I don't want to talk about it. There is nothing to talk about. When I decide to get married, tab ki tab dekhenge. Right now, the focus is only on my work.'

Meanwhile, Surbhi is enthralling fans as 'Adi Naagin (the most powerful shape-shifting serpent) in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5. Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal play the male leads in the show. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

