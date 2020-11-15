Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna stuns in red co ords as she decks up for celebrations; See PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna is currently seen in the show Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

Just like others, celebs from the Indian television industry have also celebrated Diwali with their loved ones. Well, one can say that the celebrations began a little earlier for them as television’s Czarina Ekta Kapoor hosted a lavish party for them. Almost every celeb from the telly town was spotted at the party. Meanwhile, a few others chose to keep the celebrations low-key as they observed the special occasion with family members at home. The same goes for Naagin 5’s Surbhi Chandna.

The stunning diva has now shared pictures of the attire that she wore on Diwali and fans seem mesmerized with her look. Surbhi is seen wearing red co-ords that include a sleeveless top and a flared skirt that can be seen in the pictures. The actress also wears a pair of golden earrings that completely match her attire. Moreover, she also puts a red bindi on her forehead while leaving her hair open that further enhances her beauty.

Check out the pictures below:

As of now, Surbhi Chandna is seen in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 in which she plays the female lead Bani. The show also features Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. The audience is in complete awe of Surbhi and Sharad’s on-screen chemistry in the same. Before that, Surbhi was seen in another popular show co-starring Mohnish Bahl, Namit Khanna, Sayantani Ghosh, and others. She has earlier appeared in daily soaps like Ishqbaaaz and Qubool Hai.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna on Diwali celebrations with family and Naagin 5 cast

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Share your comment ×