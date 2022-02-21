Naagin 6 actor Ashish Trivedi opens up on playing Tejasswi Prakash’s possessive boyfriend in the show

Ashish Trivedi is presently seen on Ekta Kapoor’s successful franchise Naagin 6. The actor had played positive roles so far in the show, but in this one, he is seen in a different character. He is playing the role of Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha’s boyfriend. Talking about playing a negative role in the show, he shared with The Times of India, “I’m enjoying this new shade, which I am getting to play in Naagin 6. I’ve never played a character like this. Even in Udaan, I played a very positive, calm and composed character but this is different. I thank Ekta ma’am for giving me this opportunity with this character.”

He also shared about working with Tejasswi, he said, “Shooting with Tejasswi is fun. She’s a fine actress and a supportive co-actor.”

Talking about playing the possessive boyfriend in Naagin 6, he said that in reality, a good boyfriend can’t be over possessive as it ruins any relationship. He said that a bit of possessiveness is still ok, as it brings the couple close, but there is a thin line between two, which one shouldn’t ever cross. He added that overconcern or anything which is over the top will decay a relationship, hence people should give partners space. He added that he thinks always doubting your partner won’t take a relationship anywhere.

Ashish Trivedi was last seen in the show Udaan and now he is seen in Naagin 6, which has started airing recently. The show features Simba Nagpal as Rishabh, who will be the male lead opposite Tejasswi. How love blossoms between Pratha and Rishabh is yet to unfold in the episodes.



