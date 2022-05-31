Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal on playing a complex role in the show: ‘It challenges the actor in me’

Simba Nagpal is presently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s superhit fictional franchise Naagin 6, opposite Tejasswi Prakash. The actor has garnered a massive fan following for his role of an army officer, Rishabh Gujral. People are liking is good guy image and the romantic chemistry between Pratha and Rishabh is also getting appreciated by their fans. But as per the latest promos, Rishabh’s character is seen getting grey. Simba recently opened up on his character shift in the show with Etimes.

The latest episodes of Naagin 6 see Rishabh Gujral in an unexpected new light. From the audience to the fans, the new change in the character has left everyone at the edge of their seats anticipating about what will happen next.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Simba has always had the good-boy image, but he seems to be enjoying experimenting with this new shift in his character. He said, "I love to play characters of various shades. As an actor, I wish to be able to live out any character effortlessly. And I’ve always wanted to play complex characters that could challenge the actor in me".

Simba, who soon after Bigg Boss 15 started shooting for Naagin 6, has been loved for not just his role as Rishabh Gujral but also his excellent chemistry with co-star Tejaswwi Prakash, who plays Pratha. The duo has earned the tag of #PraRish and have been enjoying attention from their fans collectively.

Naagin 6 stars Sudha Chandran, Tejasswi Prakash, Mahek Chahal and Simba Nagpal in lead roles.

