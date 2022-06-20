Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia opens up on being typecasted & not giving TV auditions

Urvashi Dholakia is a popular name in the telly sector, who is very popular for her role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's TV show, Kasautii Zindagii Kayy. The actress is presently seen in the fictional show Naagin 6, with Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal. Urvashi Dholakia recently opened up on being typecast for negative roles in an interview with News 18. She also talked about not giving TV auditions and wanting a challenging role.

Urvashi shared, “I still struggle to get work. Because of the whole typecasting issue, there is a problem. Of course, there is a problem.”

She added, “I am also of the opinion, if at all somebody calls me for an audition, if they call me for an audition of a negative role, I am not even going to acknowledge that. Because that would be something absolutely illogical in my head. But if somebody has a particular role for me that is completely different, I wouldn't blame them for asking me for an audition. It is also good for me if I am able to deliver, if they want to see me in a different light. That would be good.”

Urvashi made her acting debut with the Doordarshan TV show Shrikant, she was in the comedy show Dekh Bhai Dekh, as Shilpa. was also seen in TV shows such as Waqt Ki Raftar, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, and Kahiin To Hoga. In 2012, she bagged the winner's trophy after participating in the sixth season of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 6. She was also seen in the series Chandrakanta, as Queen Iravati.

The actress was recently seen at Pinkvilla’s first ever award show, named Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards. She looked gorgeous in a shimmery bodycon gown with feathery details.

