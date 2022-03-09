Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash recalls being body-shamed: ‘If people don’t like it, I can’t help it’

Tejasswi Prakash’s career graph is on a rise. After emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, the actress bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 and has been entertaining her audience ever since the first episode aired. However, in a recent interview, Tejasswi revealed the hardships she faced in her life. Tejasswi recalled being body shamed because of being too slim.

Speaking with ETimes, the actress explained that body-shaming doesn’t only happen with people who are overweight, but also with underweight people. She mentioned that she used to receive negative comments because of her weight. Tejasswi even shared her opinion on getting external surgeries or corrections to look perfect and said that according to her it is an easier way out. The actress further mentioned that she is very confident of who she is and added that she doesn’t get affected if somebody tries to body shame her. She even encouraged and urged other women to love themselves and asked them to be confident too.

“I’ve always been a woman who has been extremely proud of how my body is or the way I was made by god. That’s how he wanted me to be. If people don’t like it I can’t help it, it is not in my hands to go and correct these things. Because it is very important for women to love themselves. If you don’t love yourself and the way your body is and you keep doing things to yourself, then how do you expect anybody else to love you. So I am of the opinion that I extremely love myself. I am very confident that this is the way I am. If someone tries to shame me, my body is not going to affect me. Because I know who and what I am. It doesn’t affect me and I don’t think it will ever," Tejasswi added.

