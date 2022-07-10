Naagin 6 fame Urvashi Dholakia celebrates birthday with family; Her son Kshitij drops a VIDEO

Gorgeous Telly actress Urvashi Dholakia is among the most popular names in the Television industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her glamourous pictures and acting chops. Urvashi, who is quite popular for her role of Komolika, is presently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6. The actress marks her birthday on July 9 and on this occasion, Urvashi celebrated her birthday on Naagin 6 sets. She celebrated her special day on the sets of the show, along with the cast and crew of the show.

Post this, the actress also had a small celebration at her house with her family. Today, Urvashi's son Kshitij dropped a video and gave a glimpse of her birthday celebration. Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Kshitij captioned, "Happy happy birthday to my main @urvashidholakia my world my everything sorry for the late post had no memory left in my phone I love you guddu". In this video, Urvashi can be seen cutting the cake and having a gala time with her near and dear ones.

Urvashi also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle and actively shares pictures for staying connected to the fans. On the professional front, the actress has been a part of numerous shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Naagin 6, Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gatha amongst others.

The actress was recently seen at Pinkvilla’s first-ever award show, named Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards. She looked gorgeous in a shimmery bodycon gown with feathery details. At the award night, Urvashi presented the 'Super Stylish TV Couple Award' to the most adored duo in the television industry- Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

