Naagin 6: Rashami Desai to enter the show as Tejasswi Prakash’s rival from Chenghistan; PICS

Naagin 6 is the latest season of Ekta Kapoor’s highly successful fictional franchise. The show has had numerous actresses as leads, including Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna and others. In the present season of the show, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is playing the lead role, along with actress Mahekk Chahal. Now as per the latest promos, Rashami Desai will be making an entry in the show in a negative shade.

Rashami Desai shared her look from the show on social media. She looks gorgeous in red attire. She has sported an off-shoulder blouse and a red skirt. She wore golden traditional jewellery such as maang tika, earrings, nose rings and hand jewellery.

The upcoming episode will see a major fight between shrestha naagin- Tejasswi and Chenhgistan naagin- Rashami Desai.

The actress had earlier shared in an interview with The Times of India how she is often judged as she talked about her personal life in the Bigg Boss house. She says that it is impossible to shut everyone’s mouth, but she is thankful that she has the strong support of her family. The actress shares that people do not care for her feelings; she has to be strong for herself.

