Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal ‘ecstatic’ to play lead opposite Tejasswi Prakash

Television actor Simba Nagpal has been cast as the male lead opposite his 'Bigg Boss 15' co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash in the sixth edition of the fantasy series 'Naagin'.

Excited on being a part of 'Naagin 6', Simba said: "I am ecstatic to get the lead role in Ekta ma'am's hit franchise 'Naagin'! I've been associated with Colors for a while now and I'm glad to team up with them once again for such a special project."

He added: "My journey in 'Bigg Boss 15' was a memorable one, and I'm looking forward to creating new memories with 'Naagin 6'. I will do my very best to keep my fans entertained while playing this exciting new avatar!"

'Naagin 6' will premiere on February 12.

