Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal looks dashing as he dons groom’s attire, but who will he marry?

Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash are presently seen as the leads of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. The show received a grand opening and his acting was appreciated by the audience. In the recent track of the show, it is seen that Simba Nagpal, who is playing the role of Rishabh is getting married to Reem. Simba shared a post on social media dressed as the groom as he hints towards an upcoming plot twist.

He is seen dressed as the groom. Simba sported a white shimmery sherwani with golden turban and a golden shade stole. He has paired it with a multilayer pearl necklace. The actor looks handsome in the outfit. In another picture, he is seen smiling as he removes the beads accessory on his head. He has shared BTS picture from his wedding sequence in the show.

He captioned, “Inviting all of you to witness the marriage at the Gujral residence, but who’s Rishabh gonna get married to? Pratha? Or Reem? Tell me your predictions in the comments down below, and do come for the marriage because something’s cookin’. @balajitelefilmslimited Venue: @colorstv Date: 6th March Time: 8pm”.

See post here:

In the present sequence of the show, Tejasswi Prakash is playing the role of an innocent and simple girl named Pratha. There are numerous sequences in which the chemistry between Pratha and Rishabh is undeniable. It will be interesting to find out who will Rishabh marry and when Pratha will take up the form of Shreshta Naagin.



