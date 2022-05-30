Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal to play double role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show?

Within a short period of going on air, Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural series Naagin 6 has become quite popular among the masses. Actor Simba Nagpal has been winning hearts with his performance in this supernatural drama. He is paired opposite Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash on the show. Simba who has become quite famous after his stint in Bigg Boss 15 was recently rumoured to participate in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12,' However, later it was revealed that the actor is busy with his daily soap Naagin 6 and won't be a part of the Rohit Shetty's show.

Speaking about Naagin 6, Ekta Kapoor's daily soaps have always been famous for their unbelievable twists and turns. Her shows always showcase unpredictable storylines and loyal fans are never disappointed with them. Now as per Telly Chakkar's report, Simba Nagpal is all set to play a double role in Naagin 6, it was earlier revealed that there is a massive secret behind Simba's identity in the show and here it is, they shall be twin siblings. However, the makers have kept the details under wraps but soon they will unveil a never before see plot in the show.

As mentioned previously, it was said that Simba couldn't participate in Kahtron Ke Khiladi season 12 due to his ongoing show Naagin 6. Earlier in an interview, when Simba was asked about his favorite participants from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12,' within a blink of his eye, he took Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia's names. Simba Nagpal said, "Nishant, Raju (Rajiv) dono hi favorite hai mere." (Both Nishant and Rajiv are my favorites). The young actor said that all the contestants are very tough and wished them luck to excel on the show. In jest, Simba also said that Rajiv Adatia and the team are primarily going to entertain everyone on the show and task... (winks).

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, actors Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Aneri Vajani, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Erica Packard, Chetna Pande, Faisal Shaikh (Faisu), Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia will be seen performing some daredevil stunts.

