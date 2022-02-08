Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal talks about collaborating with Tejasswi Prakash post BB15; Says 'Glad to work with her’
And while the Ekta Kapoor’s show will mark his first collaboration with Tejasswi, the actor is all praises for the BB15 winner. During the recently held press conference, when the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor was quizzed about working with Tejasswi, he called it a wonderful experience. Simba said, “It is wonderful shooting with Tejasswi and I am glad to work with her. She is hardworking and passionate. It is glad to have a nice co-star to work with and I am sure I will get to learn from her”.
Meanwhile, Tejasswi is thrilled to be a part of Naagin 6. Talking about her reason to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s show, Tejasswi stated, “Naagin is one of the biggest franchises of Balaji. Given the fact that I am the biggest fan of Ekta Kapoor, I never thought I would get a chance to work with her in Naagin 6. There was absolutely no reason I could say no to the show and it feels amazing to be a part of Naagin 6. Besides, I always wanted to step out of my comfort zone and this role is completely different from what I have done before”.
Also Read: Naagin 6 EXCLUSIVE: Mahekk Chahal says Tejasswi & she are playing positive parts; Reveals her favourite Naagin