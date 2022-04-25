Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash gives cues on how to look summer-ready in a pastel blue outfit; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. Post her entry into Bigg Boss 15 and winning the trophy, she has been making headlines for her relationship with Karan Kundrra as well as for her fashionable looks. Tejasswi Prakash is a stylish diva who easily don various traditional and western outfits with grace. The actress is acing summer fashion in her recent pics.

The gorgeous Naagin 6 lead actress was recently clicked in the city. She wore a pastel blue fitted jumpsuit with a floral design in the front area. She paired the outfit with flat footwear and some stylish finger rings.

See photos here:

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar — Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

The actress has recently shared a sweet message for her beau Karan Kundrra as she appreciated him for caring for her like no one else. She said, “I would just like to tell all the people that I am so so so lucky to have you in my life. You really are somebody who has changed my life, seen so much in me, and it’s really made me believe in myself more, be more confident about myself, believe in love again, and believe in teamwork. And I promise you - (i’ll) just always try and be even like five percent of how nice you are - I think that will be just all you really need because you have never asked for anything more.”

