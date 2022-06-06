Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash holds beau Karan Kundrra as he takes her on a bike ride; VIDEO

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The duo fell in love during their stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. They confessed love for each other and came into a committed relationship. The chemistry between the two is very adorable and fans love to see them together. The duo was recently spotted by paps as Karan took Tejasswi on a bike ride.

As per the recent pap video, Karan Kundrra is seen arriving in style on a bike near Tejasswi’s vanity van. He has sported a white shirt with a yellow waistcoat and green jacket, along with brown trousers. He escorted his ladylove Tejasswi from her van and made her sit on the bike. She is looking like a doll in a peach-coloured off-shoulder dress with a tulle style skirt. Her hair is open with some clips on the sides. She is seen holding Karan Kundrra tightly as he took her for a ride on the bike.

See the post here-

Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. The actress is all set to treat fans with more of her as per recent reports. As per Hindustan Times, Tejasswi will mark her footsteps in Bollywood very soon. After making her mark in the telly world, she is set to exude her charisma in films too. Interestingly, she is reported to be romancing the talented and versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.

