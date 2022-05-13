Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash looks classy and sassy as she poses in a white outfit; SEE PICS

Actress Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal. Apart from her flourishing career, Tejasswi is also known for her stylish fashion sense and is the one who can easily don various traditional and western outfits with grace

Today, Tejasswi took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures of herself. In these pictures, Tejasswi looks stunning as she dons a white outfit, and what adds magic to her look are her gorgeous high-heeled pink boots. She has paired it with white studded earrings and flawless make-up. Her hair is braided beautifully into two plaits. Sharing this picture, Tejasswi writes, "Boldly be a pop of colours in a black and white world". Fans of the actress are going gaga over her glamorous pictures. Her friends from the industry have also dropped their comments. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Aeeeee sexaayyyy". Rohit Suchanti, Mahekk Chahal, Smriti Kalra have also dropped their comments under Tejasswi's post.

On the personal front, Tejasswi met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house and since then they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen.

