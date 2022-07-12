Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash looks dazzling as she grooves with Ek Villain Returns star Arjun Kapoor

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer show Naagin 6 has become quite a success on TV screens. The show has garnered a massive fan following owing to exciting twists and turns in the plot. The audience is liking the thrill and romance between Tejasswi and Simba. There is a special surprise for the fans of the Ekta Kapoor show, as it will be graced by actors from the movie Ek Villain Returns. In a recent video shared by Tejasswi Prakash, she is seen grooving with Arjun Kapoor.

Gorgeous actress Tejasswi Prakash has set the internet on fire with her recent collaboration with Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor. They are seen doing some sizzling dance moves to the romantic song Dil from the actor’s upcoming movie, Ek Villain Returns. Tejasswi Prakash looks a stunner in the gorgeous silver embellished dress. Her hair is curled and falls beautifully on her shoulder. She captioned the video, “When Naagin met Ek Villain and #Dil played on loop #EkVillainReturns, in cinemas this Villaintines Day- 29th July 2022.”

Arjun Kapoor and Nakuul Mehta were spotted on the sets of Naagin 6 last night. Along with them, we also spotted the lead actors of the show on the sets. Tejasswi looked glamorous in a shimmery bodycon gown and opted for flawless makeup which perfectly complements her outfit. Simba also looked handsome in a white shirt and black pants as he got clicked by the paparazzi. Speaking of Nakuul Mehta, the actor sported a black blazer set and was clicked by the paparazzi on the sets of Naagin 6. He was also joined by his co-star Disha Parmar, who looked fabulous in a black shimmery saree.

