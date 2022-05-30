Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash to participate in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa? Reports

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television. It has a massive fan following and people are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season. Many celebrities have taken part in the dance show over the years. The speculations have started on social media about the celebs who will be taking part in the show and competing to win the trophy. Among many names, there are reports about Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash being part of the show.

As per TellyChakkar sources, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash has been approached for the show, and the talks are on between her and the makers, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Tejasswi these days has been in the headlines for her acting chops in the successful serial Naagin 6 and for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. The two are often spotted together by the paparazzi.

If the rumours are true, then this show would be Tejasswi’s third reality show post-Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. The actress is a graceful dancer. If she comes on board, she will give a tough competition to other contestants.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be a part of the show.

The new season is all set to begin from the last week of July or mid-August.

In a recent interaction with paps, she asked about the TRP ratings of her show Naagin 6, with the entry of the new character, Tejasswi replied that the ratings are already high and she will be very grateful if the ratings grow higher with the new plot twist. On being asked about her friends Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Aneri Vajani, and others on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she shared, “I am very excited for them.”

