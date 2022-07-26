Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash stuns in a black leather outfit and denim jacket; Fans call her ‘Fire’

Tejasswi Prakash is presently winning hearts with her fabulous acting in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show, Naagin 6. Her pairing with Bigg Boss 15 fame Simba Nagpal is loved by the audience, and people are liking the new character of Kiara in the show. Tejasswi Prakash has been part of numerous TV shows over the years and she recently came to the limelight with her stint in Bigg Boss 15. Apart from her acting skills, she is also quite popular for her fashionable looks. She recently shared pictures in leather outfits, which is loved by her fans.

In the post shared by Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash, she is seen posing glamorously in a black leather crop top and tights. She paired the look with a blue denim jacket. The pictures are taken with a red light effect, which offers a touch of dazzle to the pictures. She shared in the caption, “You're one microscopic cog in his catastrophic plan… Designed and directed by his red right hand…”

See the post here-

Tejasswi Prakash's personal life has become quite highlighted since Bigg Boss 15. She met the love of her life, Karan Kundrra in the house. They are one of the most loved and adored couples in the television industry. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen. The duo was recently spotted in the city. Karan and Tejasswi looked adorable as they enjoyed a bike ride together. They were clicked at Versova Jetty in Mumbai. The couple kept their look casual yet chic as they zoomed away on bike.

Also read- Watch: Tejasswi Prakash gives a sneak peek into her dinner date with beau Karan Kundrra