Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash wishes her brother on his birthday & makes it special with throwback pics

Tejasswi Prakash has been part of the entertainment industry for almost a decade now. The actress was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, in which she emerged as the winner. Right after the show, she was offered the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6. Regarding her personal life, the actress is close to her brother Pratik. On his birthday, she shared several pictures of them and wrote a heartfelt caption.

On her Instagram handle, Tejasswi penned a long note for him. She called him her first child and shared some unseen pictures from their holidays. She wrote, "My prraaaa… happy birthday… I love you sssoooo much… ever since I was a kid I took it as a responsibility to always protect you but to the man you’ve grown up to be it’s completely the other way round… I am sorry you never had it smooth with me, you never had to not worry about me or just be the younger brother you are… but it is what it is… even though you’re my little brother I know you’ll still always be the more mature one…but remember you’ll always be my first child…"

See post here:

Karan Kundrra too responded to this post as, "Happy birthday pra pra." During the family week of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash was seen getting emotional when she talked to her brother on the video call.

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal play the lead pair in Naagin 6. Tejasswi plays Pratha, who is Sarvashresth Shesh Naagin but hasn't fully transformed into that form yet.



Also read- Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to come together for music video ‘Rula deti hai’