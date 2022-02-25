Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash's co-star Ashish Trivedi gets injured while shooting

Since the launch of the show Naagin 6, it has been getting lots of appreciation from the audience. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is seen playing the role of Pratha, the protagonist of Ekta Kapoor’s franchise. Actor Ashish Trivedi is playing the role of her fiancée in the show. During a recent shot, he sustained some injuries on his shoulder. He also shared the picture on his social media.

Ashish Trivedi is presently a part of the supernatural franchise Naagin 6. He shared about his injury in an interview with ETimes TV. He said, “It's not a very big deal. I shared it on my social media not to tell people that I am hurt, but because I share things with them. But yes people have showed concern and I would like to thank them for it.”

Talking in detail about the incident, he said, “We were shooting for an intense scene, where my co-actor had to push me. While he was pushing me on my shoulder, we had a mic installed there which came in between and I got hurt. Everyone on the set, including my co-actor, was concerned, but I asked them to continue shooting because there were just a few minutes left for packup. I am better now."

Ashish shared that in his previous show Udaan, he played a positive role and is excited to portray grey shade in Naagin 6. He said that he is enjoying that there are different layers to the role as it allows him to perform.



