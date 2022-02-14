Naagin 6: 5 things that are new in this sixth season of Ekta Kapoor's show

Ekta Kapoor’s franchise Naagin has been one of the most popular shows on television screens. After the success of five seasons, Ekta Kapoor has come up with season six of the show with the lead actress Tejasswi Prakash. Naagin 6 also features Simba Nagpal, Maheck Chahal and others. The show will also feature Adaa Khan, Sudha Chandran Urvashi Dholakia, Amrapali Gupta, and Sudipta Banerjee in pivotal roles. The concept of the show is very different from previous seasons and we have mentioned below a few things that are new in the show.

The show is based on a global situation as Ekta Kapoor wanted to create a relatable situation like the pandemic situation.

The show started with the presence of a professor in the show, which is a new element in the season.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is playing the role of Sarvasresth Naagin, which is a relatively new concept.

Naagin shows a country called “Chingistan” that is plotting to spread a manmade pandemic in India because India is their biggest enemy.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Simba Nagpal is seen playing the role of Captain Rishabh Gujral who will be seen romancing Pratha in the show.

This time the show has two Naagins including Tejasswi Prakash and Mahekk Chahal. Simba Nagpal has been cast opposite both of them in the show.

Actress Mahek Chahal will be doing her first launch into TV is with Naagin 6. She did Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se in the past, but that was only for a couple of weeks.



