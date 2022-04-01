Naagin 6: Tusharr Khanna to play Tejasswi Prakash’s love interest in the show; Report

Tejasswi Prakash has been creating a massive buzz off late ever since she won Bigg Boss 15, this year. Her win on the popular reality show not just left the nation brimming an opinion, but she also went on to bag the lead role in the much-awaited Naagin 6 opposite Simmba Nagpal. And while the show has been winning a lot of appreciation from the audience, it is reported that the supernatural fantasy drama is set to witness another twist in the plot with a new entry in the show.

As per recent reports, television heartthrob Tusharr Khanna has been roped in for Naagin 6 for a key role. If the sources are to be believed, Tusharr will be seen playing the role of Tejasswi’s love interest in the show and has reportedly begun shooting for the show. Reportedly, the decision was taken overnight and the new episodes featuring Tusharr will be airing soon. Well, although an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made, Tusharr’s entry is expected to bring some new twists to the storyline of Naagin 6.

Recently, Rashami Desai had also entered the show as an antagonist. She had even shared pics of her look from the show wherein Rashami was seen wearing an off-shoulder blouse and a red skirt paired with golden traditional jewellery such as maang tika, earrings, nose rings, etc. Well, are you excited about this new entry in Naagin 6? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Naagin 6: Rashami Desai to enter the show as Tejasswi Prakash’s rival from Chenghistan; PICS