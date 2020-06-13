Naagin actor Anita Hassanandani pens an emotional note as her father in law passes away

Anita Hassanandani shared the news of her father in law's demise in a emotional note on her Instagram account. The Naagin actress shared a photo of herself with her father in law.

The television actress shared the news of her father in law's demise in a emotional note on her Instagram account. The Naagin actress shared a photo of herself with her father in law. Anita wrote in her Instagram post, "No love like a father’s. I lost my dad when I was 16 and since was looking forward to my marriage so my father-in-law could fill that void.

Papa you treated me just like yours loved me more than Rohit. I was fortunate to have you in my life. Since I met you I prayed that If Rohit is half as loving, half as genuine, half as caring, half as real, half as willing, half as strong, half as honest, half as sincere, have as innocent, half as amazing as you were I’ve married the right man. Thank you for everything. You will be missed every second and be in our hearts forever. I’m sure you are in a better place where my dad is too... do meet him for drinks. Love you. R.I.P."

Anita Hassanandani's father Rohit Reddy also shared a post on his Instagram account. Rohit shared a photo of him holding hands with his father. Rohit wrote in his Instagram post, "Dad, you will be missed! You were, are and will always be my Hero! Here’s a little prayer: May the sacred heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us. St. Jude worker of miracles, pray for us. St. Jude helper of the hopeless pray for us."

Many celebrities from the television industry offered their heartfelt condolences to the family. Karanvir Bohra, , and Yuvika Chaudhary offered their condolences to the family.

