Naagin co-stars Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani reunite as they enjoy dinner together; PHOTO

Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani are prominent celebrities in the entertainment industry. They enjoy a massive fan following and fans wait for their photos to come out in the public domain. For those unversed, Mouni and Arjun had shared the screen space in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin season 1 and their portrayal of Hrithik and Shivanya had received lots of appreciation and love from the fans. And, once again the duo got reunited on August 02.

Mouni and Arjun met for dinner. Arjun's wife Neha also accompanied them. They all smiled for the camera too as they spent time together. To note, Arjun is married to Neha Swami and the couple has a kid named Ayaan. While, Mouni is married to businessman Suraj Nambiar.

Check Arjun and Mouni's photo here:

In her professional career, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was also seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos. Arjun's last music video 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar' was with Surbhi Chandna and the song became a hit amongst their fans. The actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

